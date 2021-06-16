Play video

A woman has made history by becoming the first person ever to swim solo from Guernsey to France. The 30-mile stretch was completed by Amy Ennion in 15 hours and 59 minutes. The swim was last attempted in August by Adrian Sarchet who was beaten by the tide after 11 hours in the water.

Amy, from Kent, took to Instagram to document her journey which finished shortly after 10pm on Tuesday (15 June). She completed a similar challenge last summer, successfully swimming the 18 miles from Jersey to France in support of Bowel Cancer UK.

Amy completed some of her training in a swimming pool after public pools were forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions in England.