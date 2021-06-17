Concerns over funding for Jersey's new hospital

A scrutiny panel has expressed concerns about the funding the Jersey's new hospital.

Designs for the project were released last month, but the Future Hospital Review Panel says delays in presenting a business case for the new site at Overdale means the project now needs a further transfer of funds from the Treasury.

Figures from the report claim insufficient funds were originally allocated to the project, meaning money is now being taken from elsewhere.

According to the figures contained in this report, we are at a point where £50 million will have been spent by September, yet we have no specific plans or a planning application. Money is now being taken from a wide variety of projects which are being deferred until next year, mostly from sport and digital projects. Senator Kristina Moore, The Future Hospital Panel Chair

The proposition, detailing the funding for the hospital, is now due to be debated in September.

At a recent parish meeting, St Helier residents voted against works on the access road at Westmount, calling for the project's political lead Senator Lyndon Farnham to stand down.