Concerns over funding for Jersey's new hospital
A scrutiny panel has expressed concerns about the funding the Jersey's new hospital.
Designs for the project were released last month, but the Future Hospital Review Panel says delays in presenting a business case for the new site at Overdale means the project now needs a further transfer of funds from the Treasury.
Figures from the report claim insufficient funds were originally allocated to the project, meaning money is now being taken from elsewhere.
The proposition, detailing the funding for the hospital, is now due to be debated in September.
At a recent parish meeting, St Helier residents voted against works on the access road at Westmount, calling for the project's political lead Senator Lyndon Farnham to stand down.