EasyJet launches new direct flights from Jersey to Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle
EasyJet has launched three new domestic routes from Jersey to Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle.
The airline says the services will serve demand for domestic travel and allow more families to be reunited.
Flights from Jersey to Newcastle and Bristol will begin on 10 July and will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Twice-weekly flights to Birmingham will start on 11 July, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Meanwhile, British Airways will recommence direct flights between Jersey and London City on 25 June.
