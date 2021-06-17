EasyJet has launched three new domestic routes from Jersey to Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle.

The airline says the services will serve demand for domestic travel and allow more families to be reunited.

Flights from Jersey to Newcastle and Bristol will begin on 10 July and will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“This year continues to be challenging one for our airline partners. This display of confidence in Jersey by easyJet is extremely welcome and will effectively extend our summer season into October, providing a much needed boost for the Island’s economy, and giving more options for visitors and Islanders’ Senator Lyndon Farnham, Jersey’s Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture

Twice-weekly flights to Birmingham will start on 11 July, operating on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The new routes from Jersey should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network providing customers with even more choice. Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager

Meanwhile, British Airways will recommence direct flights between Jersey and London City on 25 June.

