Fully vaccinated islanders in Jersey could avoid isolation if contact traced
People in Jersey who are contact traced but have been fully vaccinated may not have to self isolate.
Instead, they could be allowed out after having a negative result from just one PCR test.
Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, claimed the policy was being developed in a social media post.
Senator Farnham added an announcement on the policy is due "very soon".
872 people are currently isolating after coming into contact with a positive case of Covid-19.