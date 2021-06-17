Funeral takes place for Jersey's Home Affairs Minister Constable Len Norman

The funeral of Jersey's Home Affairs Minister, Constable Len Norman, has taken place today.

The 74-year-old Constable of St Clement passed away last month. He was the longest standing member of Jersey's States, having first been elected in 1983.

During his tenure, Constable Norman also served in many other roles including as President of the Education Committee, President of the Housing Committee, President of the Social Security Committee, Chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, and President of the Harbours and Airport Committee.

A service was held today (17 June) at St Clement's Parish Church for islanders to pay their respects.

Len Norman speaking to ITV Channel TV as part of the show's 2018 election series Meet the Ministers: