Jersey Opera House unlikely to reopen to public until late summer 2022

The Jersey Opera House is unlikely to reopen before summer 2022 due to delays in facilitating building repairs, it has been revealed.

The organisation was granted £2.2 million from the Fiscal Stimulus Fund - designed to boost the economy post-lockdown.

But the States has been unable to appoint a project manager to start the work on a plan.

Having already been hit by Covid-19, performing arts groups have published an open letter to Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondre, demanding he takes immediate action.

Having ridden out the Covid-19 storm with hope, it is disappointing to hear that the sector faces further set-backs due to a lengthy delay in appointing a project manager to commence the works. Many local clubs and associations will face financial burdens resulting from costs attributed to the on-going uncertainty faced by the theatre. Ryan Williams, Chairman, Performing Arts Development Group

The Performing Arts Development Group, which represents arts groups on the island, warns of 'profound consequences to local arts organisations, the economy, and the culture and mental wellbeing of islanders' should the situation remain unresolved.

By summer 2022, the opera house will have been closed for two years.

ITV Channel TV has requested comment from the States of Jersey.