Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker granted a wildcard for Wimbledon qualifiers
Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker has received two wildcards for the world's most famous tennis tournament.
The 23-year-old has been granted wildcards for Wimbledon singles qualifiers and the main draw of the doubles later this month.
Parker was also given a wildcard for Queen's last week but lost in straight sets.
He has won two ATP tour titles this year to move into the top 600 players in the world.
The former island games gold medalist will find out who he is playing on June 20th.