Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker has received two wildcards for the world's most famous tennis tournament.

The 23-year-old has been granted wildcards for Wimbledon singles qualifiers and the main draw of the doubles later this month.

Parker was also given a wildcard for Queen's last week but lost in straight sets.

He has won two ATP tour titles this year to move into the top 600 players in the world.

Stuart is a truly home grown Jersey talent who has had an excellent year on the tour so far. This opportunity to compete at Wimbledon, a Grand Slam event, with the world’s top tennis players is a culmination of many years of hard work and thoroughly deserved. The Jersey tennis community are incredibly proud of Stuart and will be rooting for him at Wimbledon. Good luck Stuart! Sonia Smith, Jersey Tennis Association

The former island games gold medalist will find out who he is playing on June 20th.