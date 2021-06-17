Police in Jersey investigating after vehicle allegedly set on fire

Police in Jersey are investigating after a vehicle was allegedly set fire to on purpose.

It happened near Morrisons, in Grand Vaux, at around 11.15pm on Sunday (13 June). Nobody was injured.

Officers believe that a red plastic patrol canister was used to start the blaze and are asking anybody who comes across the item to contact them.

Red petrol can similar to the one police think was used in the fire

They are also looking to speak to the driver of a white van who stopped and spoke to a witness in the area shortly after the fire was reported to 999 crews.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested and released on bail.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.