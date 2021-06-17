Standing drinking and nightclub reopening postponed again in Jersey

The Government of Jersey has delayed the reopening of nightclubs and stand-up drinking in bars and restaurants as it attempts to control rising cases of Covid-19.

The increase has been blamed on the highly transmissible Delta variant infecting young and unvaccinated people across Jersey and in other parts of the British Isles.

Stage 7 of the island's roadmap out of lockdown was supposed to commence on 14 June - but was delayed due to concerns about the R-rate, with cases numbers having more than doubled in the past seven days.

In a fresh blow to hospitality businesses, the reopening has been pushed back once again, until at least 5 July.

Stage 7 of Jersey's roadmap out of lockdown explained:

Islanders can stand up and drink alcoholic beverages in all locations, including pubs and bars

An unlimited number of people are permitted in homes and gardens

Nightclubs can fully reopen, including for dancing

Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals can go ahead, subject to case numbers and risk assessments

In addition, all of England has been added to Jersey's travel 'red list'.

Red classifications on Jersey's border control system last for at least two weeks and require all passengers to self isolate for at least ten days on arrival into Jersey, unless they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18.

