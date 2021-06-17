States of Guernsey's £650 million Government Work Plan unveiled

The States of Guernsey wants to spend more than £650 million pounds to implement its new work plan.

It sets out the issues facing the States in a single document - ranging from easing housing pressures, to commencing plans for the reform of secondary education in the island.

The key priorities of the plan include responding to the coronavirus pandemic, managing the impacts of Brexit and re-shaping government.

It also involves borrowing an additional £200 million alongside using existing financial assets.

The need is great and aspirations are high, but time is short and finances are limited. The Plan focuses on our immediate economic, social and environmental needs while positioning Islanders for a thriving, sustainable future. It takes action and makes real investment in what we need to care for our health; invest in our skills; stimulate our economy; and protect our environment. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Vice-President of Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

Ten 'recovery actions' are listed, which government will focus on in the current political term.

Housing : Focus on the 'urgent measures' needed to address housing pressures in the island.

Education : Begin the process of reorganising the island's secondary and post-16 education offer.

Skills : Set out and resource efforts to grow knowledge and skills within the community.

Digital infrastructure : Begin implementing ideas to improve digital infrastructure in the island.

Children : Revise the Children’s Law and act on the Outcomes Report to provide more support to vulnerable children.

Population : Assess the island's population and immigration framework to ensure they are fit for purpose, 'balancing economic needs with maintaining quality of life'.

Finance and tourism: Invest more funding to promote Guernsey’s finance sector and develop plans and campaigns to improve Guernsey’s tourism offer.

Regeneration : Establish a development agency to allow work to get underway onthe the seafront masterplan.

Transport : Set out a transport connectivity and infrastructure policy and build on both the general and commercial aviation sectors in the island.

Health recovery: Support islanders in their physical and mental health recovery through new occupational health schemes, as well as a pilot mental health centre.

There has been underinvestment in critical national and economic infrastructure – capital investment is now vital to deliver this Plan. The recommendation, which is affordable in the medium term, is to utilise existing financial assets and borrow a further £200m to invest in our infrastructure, improve our financial resilience and boost economic recovery and expansion. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee

The plan has been informed by the 'Revive and Thrive' recovery plan, passed by the previous States and will replace the Future Guernsey Plan for the island.