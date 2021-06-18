2021 Skipton Cup cancelled between Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man

The annual Skipton Cup fixtures between Guernsey FC and FC Isle of Man will not go ahead in 2021.

Organisers have decided to move the competition back to 2022, following changes in border restrictions announced by the governments of both islands.

Both sides say that the easing of travel restrictions on all but those who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus means the tournament cannot go ahead as planned, as the majority of each island's players would not have had their second jab in time for the fixtures.

The clubs say they are disappointed, but that the appetite to play the fixtures is very much still there.

Plans were already well underway, with tickets sold and planes chartered. We had high hopes for two keenly-fought matches, and couldn’t wait to travel to the Isle of Man for the first match on 17 th July, but sadly it’s not to be. “The safety of our players and fans is paramount to us, and we have no option but to follow the official guidelines. Nic Legg, Communications Director at Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC will be in touch with those who have already booked tickets for the competition.

The Green Lions won the inaugural competition in 2020, beating FC Isle Of Man 5-4 on penalties at Footes Lane to claim the trophy.

At the time, the match was also one of the only football matches in Europe that saw a crowd thanks to an air bridge between the two islands.