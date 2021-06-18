Covid-19 jabs for overseas students returning to Guernsey

Guernsey students who have not yet been offered a Covid-19 vaccine where they are studying can now register for their vaccinations online.

The States of Guernsey has created an online form to register for a vaccine if they have not yet had one, or have only received their first dose.

It means students returning to the island over the summer break can ensure they are fully vaccinated ahead of the new term.

Once the form has been completed, staff from the Vaccine Contact Centre will get in touch to organise appointments as soon as possible.

Students can fill in the form online here.