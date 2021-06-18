EU nationals in Channel Islands reminded to apply for settled status

EU and other European nationals have less than two weeks left to apply for settled status if they wish to remain in the Channel Islands lawfully from July.

17,000 people have registered in Jersey, while 4,000 applications have been submitted in Guernsey.

The scheme has been open since 1 April 2019 for any EU, EEA or Swiss National who became resident in the Bailiwick on or by 31 December 2020.

A final extra opening of the Immigration and Nationality Office in Guernsey will take place on Wednesday to assist any remaining EU, EEA or Swiss Nationals who still need to apply.

Registering on the scheme allows citizens and their family members to continue living and working in the Channel Islands and they will have ongoing rights to healthcare, work arrangements and public services.

The scheme, agreed as part of Brexit arrangements, is separate to domestic population management laws set by the States of Guernsey and Government of Jersey.

The deadline for making applications is 30 June 2021.

The Immigration and Nationality Office at the New Jetty, White Rock, will be open until 19:00 for anyone who wants to register.