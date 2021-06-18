Guernsey's ambulance service records busiest day since records began
Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service has recorded its busiest day since records began 85 years ago.
It has been revealed that, in April, the service was called upon 31 times on two consecutive days - the most incidents it has ever recorded since being set up in 1938.
Bosses say demand has been increasing over the last few years, and statistics show that the average number of daily call-outs has risen from 15 last year to almost 18 so far this year.
St John, which responds to around 6,000 calls a year, is made up of 36 full time clinical staff.
The pressure on the ambulance service is also reflected in Jersey, where they have seen a "significant increase" in call outs this year as well.