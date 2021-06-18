Guernsey's ambulance service records busiest day since records began

Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service has recorded its busiest day since records began 85 years ago.

It has been revealed that, in April, the service was called upon 31 times on two consecutive days - the most incidents it has ever recorded since being set up in 1938.

Bosses say demand has been increasing over the last few years, and statistics show that the average number of daily call-outs has risen from 15 last year to almost 18 so far this year.

It's become a bit more unpredictable so we've seen real peaks in demand, but generally our call volume has been increasing probably because of the age and population demographics around that. Mark Mapp, Chief Ambulance Officer

St John, which responds to around 6,000 calls a year, is made up of 36 full time clinical staff.

It has been busy especially post Covid, we don't have many crews being a small island so it doesn't take much for our demand to go up, so we do feel it - but again it's what we're here for. Ross Senior, Paramedic

The pressure on the ambulance service is also reflected in Jersey, where they have seen a "significant increase" in call outs this year as well.