Hospitality bosses say Jersey's latest travel restrictions will damage businesses, livelihoods and the mental health of islanders.

The Jersey Hospitality Association's comments come after it was announced that the whole of England will go red on the traffic light system for travel from 29 June.

We are really disappointed that our industry will not be returning to more normal levels of business, but we understand that these latest announcements are about keeping people safe and are for the good of the island. Jersey Hospitality Association spokesperson

The JHA has also backed plans to allow fully vaccinated islanders to avoid isolation if they are contact traced - but they say this does not go far enough.

Jersey has made huge progress in rolling out the vaccination programme and there has to be a point where we acknowledge that Covid is not going anywhere. The JHA is questioning whether we are doing the right thing by further delaying reconnection and restricting who can come here. Jersey Hospitality Association spokesperson

Stand up drinking and the opening of nightclubs has also been delayed until at least 5 July.