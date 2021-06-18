Hospitality bosses: Jersey's latest travel restrictions will damage business and mental health
Hospitality bosses say Jersey's latest travel restrictions will damage businesses, livelihoods and the mental health of islanders.
The Jersey Hospitality Association's comments come after it was announced that the whole of England will go red on the traffic light system for travel from 29 June.
The JHA has also backed plans to allow fully vaccinated islanders to avoid isolation if they are contact traced - but they say this does not go far enough.
Stand up drinking and the opening of nightclubs has also been delayed until at least 5 July.
Live updates: Number of coronavirus cases in the Channel Islands
Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place