Around 300 staff who work in Jersey Government's Broad Street office were told to stay at home today (June 18), after water affected the electrics.

The water entered the building during heavy rainfall and affected one of the electrical cores in the building. The Government implemented its business continuity plans and told the 300 staff who were due in the building to stay at home to work.

The business continuity arrangements for the Government HQ have been put in place and services continue to be delivered. Around 300 people were working in Broad Street due to the continued physical distancing arrangements, with the majority of employees working from home or alternative locations. Government of Jersey

The building will be closed on Friday June 18, whilst work is done to clean up the leak and check the electrics.