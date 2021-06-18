Jersey's gorillas getting new home thanks to cash grant
Plans to build a new home for Jersey Zoo's resident western-lowland gorillas have taken a step forward.
The Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has been granted £980,000 which will allow building to get underway.
The cash is from the Government of Jersey's £50 million Fiscal Stimulus Fund, designed to boost the island's economic recovery.
Fundraising for the indoor enclosure started in 2019.
Durrell has kept western lowland gorillas since 1959, the year it opened.