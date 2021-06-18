Jersey's gorillas getting new home thanks to cash grant

Plans to build a new home for Jersey Zoo's resident western-lowland gorillas have taken a step forward.

The Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has been granted £980,000 which will allow building to get underway.

The cash is from the Government of Jersey's £50 million Fiscal Stimulus Fund, designed to boost the island's economic recovery.

The cash will be used to build a new home for Jersey Zoo's resident western-lowland gorillas. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Fundraising for the indoor enclosure started in 2019.

Durrell has kept western lowland gorillas since 1959, the year it opened.