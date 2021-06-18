The British and Irish Lions rugby team will hold an open training session in Jersey at 3:30pm today (18 June).

In the first of two public sessions, around 1,200 people are expected at the Stade Santander to watch some of rugby's greatest players train in preparation for their tour to South Africa.

The team are currently using the newly opened high-performance 'Strive' facility as a training base whilst they are in Jersey.

The Lions will be on show for a second open training session on Tuesday 22 June, shortly before they depart for Edinburgh for a friendly against Japan at Murrayfield.

The visit is being paid for as part of the Jersey tourism fund and it is hoped that it will provide an economic boost for the island.

The trip has already attracted other sporting teams to come to Jersey including Gallagher Premiership rugby side Leicester Tigers, while the England women's netball team will train here ahead of the Commonwealth games next year.