Rare bat species discovered in Guernsey

A rare type of bat has been recorded for the first time in Guernsey.

The lesser horseshoe bat was discovered thanks to islanders sending their sightings to the Bailiwick Bat Survey.

The species was recorded on 13 April and 14 April in St Martin.

Critically these findings will start to fill a very big gap in our knowledge about local bats, knowledge which is essential if we are to ensure sustainable populations for our future. Citizen Science projects, such as the Bailiwick Bat Survey, help deliver on the Strategy for Nature by inspiring the community to connect with and build a better understanding of our islands environment.” Andy McCutcheon, Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services

Experts are trying to map out the location of bats in the Bailiwick Credit: Daniel Hargreaves

Facts about lesser horseshoe bats:

They forage largely on broadleaved woodland and are known to actively avoid light

The bats measure around the size of a plum and weigh under 10 grams

The Bat Conservation Trust says numbers in the UK are increasing significantly – by an average of 4.5% yearly, but remain 'incredibly rare'

Identification is particularly challenging, not least because bats make a diverse suite of calls and there is a lot of variation between both individuals and species. Being able to use the cutting-edge analytical tools developed at BTO has been very useful in this project, enabling identification of these difficult species. Stuart Newson, British Trust for Ornithology

The survey aims to map out the location of bats on the island so that they can be better understood, and protected.

It runs until the end of October, with volunteers invited to borrow detector kits from a number of 'bat centres', details of which can be found on the Bailiwick Bat Survey Facebook page.

Wow! What a result. Bats are a very important and often misunderstood group of mammals. 22% of mammals are bats and they provide important ecological and economic services. In the UK, some bats are “indicator species”, because changes to these bat populations can indicate changes in aspects of biodiversity. Elizabeth Sweet, Guernsey Biological Records Centre

Meanwhile, a bat detector is being made available for loan at Jersey Library. The Jersey Bat Group is working in partnership with the library to provide the equipment in the hope that it will help islanders learn more about local species. They say there has been an increase in the number of people who have wanted to 're-engage with nature' during the pandemic.