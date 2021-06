Swimmers have been told they can return to Petit Bot in Guernsey after the water quality was found to be "excellent".

The bay has been closed for the past month due to a sewage problem caused by a cracked sewer at a nearby property.

With any incident of this nature, the greatest concern is ensuring the continued safety of islanders and preservation of the natural environment. We appreciate everyone's patience during the closure of Petit Bot bay to swimmers. Confirmation of consistent excellent bathing water test results was an essential requirement for us ahead of re-opening the bay. Andy McCutcheon, Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS)

Signage which had warned swimmers to stay out of the water has now been taken down and the issue appears to have been resolved.