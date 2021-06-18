The incredible story of the little girl rescued during the St Malo evacuation 81 years on
Report by ITV Channel's Sophie Dulson
One of the last living survivors of the evacuation of St Malo on 16 June 1940 has been discovered living with her family in America.
Irène Probstein was just 9 years old when, together with her mother Claire and elder brothers Sylvain and Irwin, she was rescued from the French port by a Jersey boat owned by Jim Langlois' family of Sion Hall Farm at Longueville.
Now, 81 years later, she lives in Massachusetts, just south-west of Boston, where she recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to Ronald Probstein.
The St Helier Yacht Club Members, who answered the Admiralty's call 'to send all available craft to St Malo to help the evacuation of British troops from there' have sadly all since passed away. All the troops and other civilians rescued by the Jersey boats as the German army entered the French port have almost certainly died.
However, Irène recently made contact with the Yacht club having read of last summer's parade of sail in St Aubin's Bay to mark the 80th anniversary of the evacuation and now the dramatic tale of a young Jewish girl's escape from Belgium, rescue and new life in America can be told.
WATCH: Irène Probstein recalls the journey she made to Jersey on board The Callou during the St Malo Evacuations in 1940.