Tougher restrictions for people travelling to Guernsey from Scotland and the South West
Passengers arriving into Guernsey from Scotland will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days following a steep rise in coronavirus infections across the UK.
Scotland has been added to Category 4 alongside Yorkshire and The Humber.
Meanwhile, the South West and Wales has been upgraded from Category 2 to Category 3.
How are the categorisations determined?
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges
Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Other changes confirmed by the States of Guernsey today (18 June)
Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:
England: South West
Wales: North
Category 3 to Category 2:
Japan
Category 4 to Category 2:
British Virgin Islands
Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:
England: West Midlands
Fiji
Category 4 to Category 3:
Faroe Islands
Kazakhstan
Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:
England: Yorkshire and The Humber
Scotland: North
Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.
These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.
From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.
