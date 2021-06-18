Tougher restrictions for people travelling to Guernsey from Scotland and the South West

Scotland has been added to Category 4 alongside Yorkshire and The Humber. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Passengers arriving into Guernsey from Scotland will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days following a steep rise in coronavirus infections across the UK.

Scotland has been added to Category 4 alongside Yorkshire and The Humber.

Meanwhile, the South West and Wales has been upgraded from Category 2 to Category 3.

  • How are the categorisations determined?

This is the travel classification system used in Guernsey Credit: States of Guernsey

  • Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges

  • Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Other changes confirmed by the States of Guernsey today (18 June)

The changes will come into effect on 19 June. Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

  • England: South West

  • Wales: North

Category 3 to Category 2:

  • Japan

Category 4 to Category 2:

  • British Virgin Islands

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

  • England: West Midlands

  • Fiji

Category 4 to Category 3:

  • Faroe Islands

  • Kazakhstan

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

  • England: Yorkshire and The Humber

  • Scotland: North

Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.

From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.

