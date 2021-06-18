Passengers arriving into Guernsey from Scotland will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days following a steep rise in coronavirus infections across the UK.

Scotland has been added to Category 4 alongside Yorkshire and The Humber.

Meanwhile, the South West and Wales has been upgraded from Category 2 to Category 3.

How are the categorisations determined?

Category 1 : Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2 : Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 3 : Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Other changes confirmed by the States of Guernsey today (18 June)

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

England: South West

Wales: North

Category 3 to Category 2:

Japan

Category 4 to Category 2:

British Virgin Islands

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

England: West Midlands

Fiji

Category 4 to Category 3:

Faroe Islands

Kazakhstan

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

England: Yorkshire and The Humber

Scotland: North

Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.

From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.

