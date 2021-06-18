Vaccine certificates issued to people in Guernsey

Vaccine certificates are being issued to people in Guernsey who have been double-jabbed against Covid-19.

The certificates have been posted in batches of 10,000 since yesterday (Friday 18 June).

In order to prevent forgery, they include a range of security features:

Holograms

The use of a pantograph to prevent copying

Micro text

A unique reference number

A visible and hidden watermarking

Letters will be issued 14 days after islanders have received their second jab. They will provide details of the dates, vaccine name and batch number for each dosage.

Digital versions of the vaccine certificates are being worked on and should be issued from the beginning of July.