More than thirteen hundred people took to the coastal paths of Jersey today to take part in the 30th annual TMF Island Walk.

Walkers set off from Elizabeth Harbour at 3am this morning (19 June) to embark on a gruelling 48 mile hike around the island.

The event was started by 15 friends in 1991 and has grown into one of the island's largest events.

Funds raised from the walk will benefit nine charities in Jersey.