Highlands College students star in film about college life

Students from Jersey's Highlands College have starred in a short film highlighting their experiences of college life.

The 12 minute film ’Come to Where We’re From’ focuses on the Life Skills course which offers a range of opportunities and life experiences to teenagers with a learning disability, autism, or those who need extra support.

It was created by lecturers Simon MacDonald and Paul Bisson with support from ArtHouse Jersey.

I've worked with the students and staff on this course for a few years and I really wanted to find a way in which the college could shout about what a fantastic programme it is - and what amazing young people the Life Skills students are. Simon MacDonald, Lecturer at Highlands College

Mr MacDonald has thanked ArtHouse Jersey for "helping to realise the vision".

A special screening was held at Highlands College where families, friends and colleagues of those involved were able to watch it together.

The government's Director of Education Sean O’Regan, Assistant Children's and Education Minister Scott Wickenden and Children's Commissioner Deborah McMillan were also in attendance.

The film was shot at various locations around the island and includes commentary and footage captured by the students themselves. The college says it is intended to be a colourful celebration of their achievements.