Restrictions may still be needed for vaccinated islanders, expert says

Channel Islands governments should consider maintaining coronavirus restrictions - even for fully vaccinated people - to help limit the spread of the Delta variant, according to an expert.

Dr Peter English suggests until there is clarity on whether or not those who have received both doses of the vaccine can still pass on the virus, it may be wise to remain cautious around the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Islanders have shared their frustrations at being caught up in the contact-tracing process, despite having received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

While evidence shows that two vaccinations can significantly reduce the number of hospital admissions from the delta variant, it is still not fully clear if those who are fully vaccinated can still spread the virus.

If the prevalence gets very low and there's very little of the disease around, it might be perfectly okay to release the restrictions for everybody safely so that could happen. Certainly, once you've got a very high proportion of adults vaccinated with two doses, the risks will be very much lower than they are at present. Dr Peter English, retired consultant in communicable disease control

Dr English also added that it was too soon to say whether or not annual flu jab-style boosters would be needed in future, or whether vaccines tailored specifically to different variants would need to be developed.