Train like a Lion: What goes into keeping the British & Irish Lions fit?
The British and Irish Lions have been slogging it out at their Jersey training camp to make sure they are in peak physical condition to take on the Springboks later this summer.
Maintaining the required levels of fitness is no easy feat - instead, it relies on the hard work of the Lions' coaching staff and sports science teams working behind the scenes to ensure the players are able to perform at the top of their game.
That means high-intensity training drills on the field and strength and conditioning work in the gym - but recovery is every bit as crucial.
With that in mind, the Lions took the first opportunity to make a splash, taking to the water in St Aubin's Bay.
The Jersey public got their first chance to see the Lions being put through their paces on the turf at the Stade Santander in the first of two open training sessions.