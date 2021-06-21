Drop-in sessions for people in Guernsey to have say on education plans

People in Guernsey are getting more chances to have a say on plans for the future of secondary and post-16 education on the island.

The Education Committee has organised two drop-in sessions for islanders to ask questions and raise any concerns they may have about their proposals for three 11-16 schools and a separate post-16 campus with a sixth form.

The proposals will be debated by the States of Guernsey on 14th July, following years of discussion about what should happen after the scrapping of the 11-plus.

Where are the drop-in sessions taking place?

Saturday 26th June, 10am-midday at the Tourist Information Centre

Saturday 3rd July, 9am-11am in the foyer at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre

Alongside our extensive programme of engagement with staff, which continues at the moment with fortnightly drop-ins at the four Secondary schools where staff can raise concerns or questions with the programme team, the Committee wants to make sure islanders have the opportunity to speak with members of the Committee and have their questions answered. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

The committee wants to shut down La Mare de Carteret High School as part of its plans for a new three-school model.

Their recommendations suggest using Les Varendes, Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's schools instead.