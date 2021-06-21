Drop-in sessions for people in Guernsey to have say on education plans
People in Guernsey are getting more chances to have a say on plans for the future of secondary and post-16 education on the island.
The Education Committee has organised two drop-in sessions for islanders to ask questions and raise any concerns they may have about their proposals for three 11-16 schools and a separate post-16 campus with a sixth form.
The proposals will be debated by the States of Guernsey on 14th July, following years of discussion about what should happen after the scrapping of the 11-plus.
Where are the drop-in sessions taking place?
Saturday 26th June, 10am-midday at the Tourist Information Centre
Saturday 3rd July, 9am-11am in the foyer at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre
The committee wants to shut down La Mare de Carteret High School as part of its plans for a new three-school model.
Their recommendations suggest using Les Varendes, Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's schools instead.