New bike shelters to encourage more people to cycle into St Helier

Credit: The new shelters are designed to dissuade islanders from driving into town.

Three new bicycle shelters are being installed in St Helier as part of a four-month scheme to encourage islanders to cycle in and out of town.

The scheme is scheduled to run from the end of June and cyclists will be encouraged to share their thoughts on the shelters as part of a consultation.

Where will the new bike shelters be?

Les Jardins de la Mer car park (near the cycle track)

Esplanade next to the Financial Centre offices

Next to the traffic lights on Gloucester Street

These cycle shelters are being placed in areas where cycle stands are already busy and where better weather protection should encourage more Islanders to cycle into the town centre. Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis

If the initial four-month pilot is successful, the shelters will become permanent and a second tranche will follow.

The pilot scheme is part of the Sustainable Transport Strong Start Delivery Plan, designed to respond to the Climate Emergency by encouraging more active travel and reducing the number of cars on the roads. Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Kevin Lewis

The scheme is designed to dissuade islanders from driving into town amid ongoing concerns about air pollution in Jersey's capital.