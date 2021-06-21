New bike shelters to encourage more people to cycle into St Helier
Three new bicycle shelters are being installed in St Helier as part of a four-month scheme to encourage islanders to cycle in and out of town.
The scheme is scheduled to run from the end of June and cyclists will be encouraged to share their thoughts on the shelters as part of a consultation.
Where will the new bike shelters be?
Les Jardins de la Mer car park (near the cycle track)
Esplanade next to the Financial Centre offices
Next to the traffic lights on Gloucester Street
If the initial four-month pilot is successful, the shelters will become permanent and a second tranche will follow.
The scheme is designed to dissuade islanders from driving into town amid ongoing concerns about air pollution in Jersey's capital.