Politicians vote to buy Sark Electricity Limited

Politicians in Sark have voted in favour of buying the island's sole electricity provider.

Members of the Chief Pleas backed a move to begin the process of negotiating the purchase of Sark Electricity Limited, which announced its plans to cease trading last week.

If negotiations are unsuccessful, the company will then be subject to a compulsory purchase.

The company's Managing Director blamed a Price Control Order issued by the Electricity Commissioner Anthony White. However, the commissioner argues that the company has been operating profitably, describing the situation as 'totally unneccessary'.

The Chairman of the Policy & Finance Committee says the move would give the island's residents the guarantee of an electricity supply, which is 'what they all deserve'.

The Chairman of Sark's Policy & Finance Committee says islanders deserve certainty over their electricity supply. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Just to threaten to close the company down in isolation without reaching out to make any contingencies or suggesting any sale of assets to government or otherwise is just an extraordinarily aggressive threat which I don't think would be tolerated in any jurisdiction in the world. Conseilleur John Guille, Chairman of Sark's Policy & Finance Committee

Since Alan Witney-Price, previously known as Alan Jackson, took over the company in 2020, it has been in a legal dispute with a landowner which led to power being disconnected from 19 homes in the island.

Sark's government says it has 'robust contingency plans in place' for any disruption to the island's electricity supply.