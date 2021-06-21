Sark Electricity shutdown threat 'totally unnecessary'
The commissioner who sets the price of electricity in Sark has told ITV News that the island's only provider's warning that it could soon shut down is a "mess" that could have been avoided. Sark Electricity, a privately owned utility, has written to the commissioner, as well as to the Seigneur of Sark and Guernsey’s Lieutenant Governor, stating it "will shortly cease trading" because of financial difficulties.
Alan Witney-Price, previously known as Alan Jackson, led the acquisition of Sark Electricity in March 2020. Since then, the company has become embroiled in a legal dispute with a landowner which led to the disconnection of power for 19 homes.
The cable which connected them to the grid went over private land whose owner demanded equipment was removed. But Anthony White, Sark’s Electricity Commissioner, has told ITV News that the business is actually profitable.
Sark’s government, Chief Pleas, has insisted that there are contingency plans in place should the electricity supply be cut off.
ITV News has approached Sark Electricity for comment.