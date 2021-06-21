Sark Electricity shutdown threat 'totally unnecessary'

The commissioner who sets the price of electricity in Sark has told ITV News that the island's only provider's warning that it could soon shut down is a "mess" that could have been avoided. Sark Electricity, a privately owned utility, has written to the commissioner, as well as to the Seigneur of Sark and Guernsey’s Lieutenant Governor, stating it "will shortly cease trading" because of financial difficulties.

Alan Witney-Price, previously known as Alan Jackson, led the acquisition of Sark Electricity in March 2020. Since then, the company has become embroiled in a legal dispute with a landowner which led to the disconnection of power for 19 homes.

The cable which connected them to the grid went over private land whose owner demanded equipment was removed. But Anthony White, Sark’s Electricity Commissioner, has told ITV News that the business is actually profitable.

I’ve been sent SEL’s management accounts for 2020, they haven’t been audited, in fact I have had audited accounts since 2016. And if you look at those for last year you’ll see SEL was profitable despite the falling consumption caused by the pandemic. It was still profitable. Anthony White, Sark’s Electricity Commissioner

The thing that’s really hit has been the legal costs that arose out of a dispute with a landowner and that was caused by SEL not really engaging with the customer. I have great sympathy for everybody living on the island and this whole mess was totally unnecessary. Anthony White, Sark’s Electricity Commissioner

Sark’s government, Chief Pleas, has insisted that there are contingency plans in place should the electricity supply be cut off.

Chief Pleas has robust contingency plans in place should there be an interruption in the electricity supply for any reason. It is hoped these will not be necessary. However, the Bailiwick’s Civil Contingencies Authority has been briefed on this matter. Chief Pleas statement

ITV News has approached Sark Electricity for comment.