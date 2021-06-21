Students over 18 to be treated as adults under Jersey's travel rules
All students who are 18 and above will be treated as adults under Jersey's Safer Travel Policy.
Students who are not fully vaccinated and are returning to Jersey from a red region will need to isolate for ten days upon arrival.
The announcement comes as England is set to move to red under Jersey's travel rules from 29 June, in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus in the island.
Red classifications last for at least two weeks, and require all passengers to self isolate for a minimum of ten days on arrival into Jersey, unless they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18.
Jersey's traffic light system explained:
Green areas: Arrivals must have a test on arrival, but do not have to isolate. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.
Red areas: Arrivals must self-isolate until they receive negative test results from day 0, day 5 and day 10. Those who have been fully vaccinated only have to isolate until their first negative test result, and will take a second test on day eight. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is above 120 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.
