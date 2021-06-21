Tougher quarantine restrictions for people visiting Guernsey from London and North East England

The news is likely to come as a blow to tour companies in the island. Credit: ITV Channel TV

People travelling into Guernsey from London and North East England will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days when they arrive.

Both areas have been added to Category 4 following a rise in coronavirus infections.

The announcement comes just days before BA starts flights between London City and Guernsey Airport.

  • How are the categorisations determined?

  • Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges

  • Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Other changes announced by the States of Guernsey today (21 June):

Category 2 watchlist to Category 2 (off watchlist):

  • Turks and Caicos Islands

Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:

  • Wales: South East Wales

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

  • Monaco

  • Wales: South West Wales

Category 3 to Category 2:

  • Bhutan

  • Madeira

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

  • England: East Midlands

  • England: South West

  • Portugal

Category 4 to Category 3:

  • Guadeloupe

  • Luxembourg

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

  • England: London

  • England: North East

Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.

From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.