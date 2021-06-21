People travelling into Guernsey from London and North East England will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days when they arrive.

Both areas have been added to Category 4 following a rise in coronavirus infections.

The announcement comes just days before BA starts flights between London City and Guernsey Airport.

How are the categorisations determined?

This is the travel classification system used in Guernsey Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1 : Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2 : Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 3 : Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Other changes announced by the States of Guernsey today (21 June):

The changes will come into effect on 22 June. Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 2 watchlist to Category 2 (off watchlist):

Turks and Caicos Islands

Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:

Wales: South East Wales

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

Monaco

Wales: South West Wales

Category 3 to Category 2:

Bhutan

Madeira

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

England: East Midlands

England: South West

Portugal

Category 4 to Category 3:

Guadeloupe

Luxembourg

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

England: London

England: North East

Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.

These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.

From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.