Tougher quarantine restrictions for people visiting Guernsey from London and North East England
People travelling into Guernsey from London and North East England will have to self-isolate for at least 13 days when they arrive.
Both areas have been added to Category 4 following a rise in coronavirus infections.
The announcement comes just days before BA starts flights between London City and Guernsey Airport.
How are the categorisations determined?
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges
Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Other changes announced by the States of Guernsey today (21 June):
Category 2 watchlist to Category 2 (off watchlist):
Turks and Caicos Islands
Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:
Wales: South East Wales
Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:
Monaco
Wales: South West Wales
Category 3 to Category 2:
Bhutan
Madeira
Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:
England: East Midlands
England: South West
Portugal
Category 4 to Category 3:
Guadeloupe
Luxembourg
Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:
England: London
England: North East
Jersey remains on Guernsey's Category 2 watchlist - but could move up to Category 3 should cases continue to go up.
These are the current travel requirements in Guernsey.
From 1 July, people who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate or undergo any testing upon arrival into Guernsey.