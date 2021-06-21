Volunteer course marshals urgently needed for Jersey Triathlon

40 volunteer course marshals are 'urgently needed' for this year's Accuro Jersey Triathlon.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, 11 July.

Approximately 500 competitors have signed up to the triathlon which starts and finishes at Les Jardins De La Mer.

Participants will complete a swim in front of Elizabeth Castle, a cycle route out to the west of the island and conclude with a running course around Jersey's waterfront.

More marshals are needed to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely.

No previous experience is necessary and volunteers need to be available for two to four hours on the day.

Anyone interested has to be over the age of 18 and can register here.

The triathlon raises money for Dementia Jersey, Brightly and Oscar Maclean Foundation.

The race is different to the Super League Triathlon which will return to Jersey in September.