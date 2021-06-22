British & Irish Lions could return to Jersey after South Africa tour

The head coach of the British & Irish Lions says the team could return to Jersey after their South Africa tour, following a successful training camp.

Warren Gatland praised the facilities and hospitality he and the Lions team had enjoyed in the island, where they have been preparing for the six-week tour.

The Lions are set to depart Jersey on Wednesday 23 June when they will travel to Edinburgh for a friendly against Japan at Murrayfield.

However, Gatland says talks are taking place over the possibility of the Lions making a stopover in the island on the way home.

We kind of joked, said we'd come back and have a victory dinner here to celebrate the tour. It's a possibility. We are talking with the government at the moment and the Lions board and stuff about the possibility of what's going to happen post-tour. Warren Gatland, Head Coach of the British & Irish Lions squad

During their stay, Lions players have been in the community on school visits while also taking to the golf course and the water during their time off.

Gatland says he would encourage other sports teams to consider the island as a training base.

The facilities have been brilliant, the hospitality we've had in Jersey has just been first class. It's been somewhere we probably never would have thought of coming to but it's definitely a venue I think a lot of people should consider, different sports teams in the future. Warren Gatland, Head Coach of the British & Irish Lions

Gallagher Premiership rugby side Leicester Tigers have already confirmed they will be using Jersey as a training base, while the England women's netball team will also train in Jersey ahead of the Commonwealth games next year.

The news comes on the day that the Lions confirmed the squad who will face Japan at Murrayfield.