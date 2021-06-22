A panel of islanders has voted overwhelmingly in favour of making assisted dying legal in Jersey. 78.3% of the Citizens' Panel on Assisted Dying agreed that assisted dying should be permitted where a Jersey resident, aged 18 and over, has a terminal illness or is experiencing unbearable suffering and wishes to end their life.

Unbearable suffering was not to include suffering caused by a mental condition, like depression.

The majority voted in favour of both Physician Assisted Suicide, where drugs are prescribed by a doctor but administered by the individual at a time of their choosing, and Euthanasia, where death is administered by a doctor.

The panel also voted in favour of stringent safeguarding, including a pre-approval process via a specialist tribunal and a mandatory period of reflection or 'cool-down' between applying for an assisted death and the event occurring. It was also felt that direct assistance should be given by doctors and nurses only, not non-medically qualified staff. The panel was made up of 23 Jersey residents, selected at random to provide a broadly representative sample of the Island's population. They have undertaken over 10 jury sessions throughout the spring, hearing from experts and witnesses from around the world, selected to ensure balanced representation. The process itself was overseen by an Independent Advisory Panel, set up to ensure the integrity of the Jury Process. The recommendations will be followed by a full report in September. The Council of Ministers will then lodge a proposition asking the States Assembly to agree in principle, with the Jury, that assisted dying should be permitted. Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said the recommendations were those of the Citizens' Jury and not the position of Government, but that they would provide invaluable insight for the Assembly in due course.

Clearly the work that the Jury has done will provide invaluable insight for Assembly members who will ultimately determine how to proceed. In the event the Assembly agreed with the Jury recommendations, work will commence on amending the law in consultation with key stakeholders including regulators and professional registration bodies. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

The 'in principle' debate will take place before the end of this year. It is unlikely, however, that any real change will take place for some time or within this parliamentary term. Senior Policy Officer, Ruth Johnson, said there were 'several factors' which were 'out of our control'. One issue is that the General Medical Council (GMC) would have to agree to members of the profession playing a part in assisted deaths in Jersey, even if it was not yet legal in England. Private Members Bills making their ways through Parliament in London as well as Scotland, could however, pave the way for Jersey too. An assisted dying bill was introduced to the Scottish Parliament on Monday and a similar bill was introduced to the House of Lords last month, with its second reading expected in the autumn. Sarah Wootton, Chief Executive of Dignity in Dying, which campaigns for a change in the law on assisted dying across the British Isles, said Jersey's government now has a 'clear mandate' to become 'a world-leader in end-of-life choice.'

Momentum for change is building right across the British Isles, with three jurisdictions due to debate assisted dying this year. Law-makers on Jersey can and should lead the way; recognising that the current choices available to dying people are not sufficient, and that the time has come to pass a safeguarded assisted dying law for those who really need it. Sarah Wootton, Dignity in Dying

Dr Nigel Minihane, GP and chair of the Jersey Primary Care Body, has also spoken out in support of the Panel's conclusions.

As a doctor my role is to support my patients to live well, and also to die well when the time comes. Central to that is autonomy and a patient's right to choose what is best for them, but our current law denies terminally ill people the ultimate choice over how, when and where they die. Dr Nigel Minihane, Jersey's Primary Care Body

Paul Gazzard, widower of the late Alain du Chemin, who provided personal testimony to the Citizens' Jury before his death from brain cancer on 1 May, also welcomed the Panel's recommendations.

Paul Gazzard, widower of Alain du Chemin (left) who campaigned for a change in the law on assisted dying, has welcomed the recommendations.

Alain’s message was simple: banning assisted dying does not work for terminally ill people or their loved ones. He devoted his final months to fighting for change, knowing it would likely come too late for him. Alain would have been delighted to learn that the citizen’s jury and the people of Jersey are wholeheartedly behind his calls for greater choice and control for terminally ill islanders. Paul Gazzard, widower of the late Alain du Chemin

The recommendations coincide with new polling by Dignity in Dying, which found that nine in 10 (90%) Jersey people support law change, with more than three-quarters (76%) wanting the topic debated within the current political term. Fewer than one in 10 (3%) said the island should wait to see what the UK does first on the issue. More than half (54%) said they would personally consider an assisted death overseas if they were terminally ill; which is costly, and comes with the risk of prosecution for loved ones accompanying them on their journey.