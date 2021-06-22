Islanders in Guernsey under 'passive follow-up' encouraged to delay Covid jab

People in Guernsey who are in the 'passive follow-up' stage of their isolation period are being encouraged to delay their first or second Covid vaccine if possible.

Those who cannot delay their jab are asked to arrange an appointment.

The States of Guernsey says people must not go to the Community Vaccination Centre (CVC) for a jab without an appointment.

The States says people who turn up without appointments "puts pressure on the CVC staff" and diverts resources away from the main clinical area at Beau Sejour.

People without an appointment will not get a vaccination.

A small number of ‘drive through’ appointments are scheduled each day with priority being given to those with a clinical need. This includes islanders who need to regularly travel to the UK for medical treatment.

Ensuring these patients are fully vaccinated as quickly as possible means they do not have to isolate between clinical appointments.

What is passive follow up?

Remain vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms, however mild, and report them immediately to Public Health and follow any instructions given by Public Health (which may include an immediate resumption of self-isolation).

NOT enter nursing, care or residential homes without the agreement of a manager of the home.

NOT enter the Princess Elizabeth Hospital except in the case of an emergency. In this instance, they should give prior warning that they are in the 'enhanced passive follow-up' phase.

Inform doctors, dentists or any other healthcare provider of their status when making appointments.

As much as reasonably practicable, keep a record of people met and places visited to assist contact tracing if required.