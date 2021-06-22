Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker beaten in Wimbledon qualifying

Jersey tennis player Stuart Parker has lost his singles qualifying match at Wimbledon this afternoon.

The 23-year-old lost to Israel's Dudi Sela who is ranked more than 200 places above him in the world rankings.

In a back and forth contest Sela won the opening set 6-4 before Parker reeled off three straight games in the second, eventually winning 6-3.

Both players held serve throughout the deciding set up until the 12th game where Sela came from 30-15 down to break and clinch the set 7-5.

The former Island Games gold medalist can count himself unlucky having won five more points than Sela throughout the contest. He may regret only capitalising on one of seven break point opportunities.

Parker's attentions will now turn to the men's doubles where he's received a wildcard for the main draw.