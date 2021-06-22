Malcolm Ferey to start new role with Headway Jersey

The head of Citizens Advice Jersey has left his role to join local head injury charity Headway Jersey.

The charity provides support, information and services to people in Jersey who are affected by brain injury.

Malcolm Ferey has been part of the CAJ team for 11 years and says one of the best parts of his role as Chief Executive has "been to have the ears and eyes of the public" through his communications with various media channels that are "so pro-active in Jersey".

Having the opportunity to highlight some of the issues that people in our community face on a daily basis is a powerful thing to be entrusted with and Channel ITV have always dealt with the many subjects that I have highlighted in both a sensitive and professional manner. Malcolm Ferey, Chief Executive, Citizens Advice Jersey

Mr Ferey headed up the island's Community Task Force, of which 3,400 volunteers signed up to, to help supported islanders throughout the pandemic.

The Task Force also worked alongside Caring Cooks, Meals on Wheels and Age Concern to deliver 1,200 hot meals per week to vulnerable islanders.