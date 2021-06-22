This year's Fête de St Helier street party cancelled

This year's Fête de St Hélier Street Party has been cancelled says the Town Centre Manager.

The event was due to take place over the weekend of 24 and 25 July.

In a social media, Connor Burgher says it is hoped some "smaller 'pop-up' events" will take place around the island instead.

It’s a real shame the Street Party has had to be cancelled but, given current restrictions and our responsibility to islanders, it is the right thing to do. I’m hopeful we will be able to do something on a smaller scale, so watch this space. Connor Burgher, St Helier Town Centre and Events Manager

The decision has been made due to uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions along with challenges surrounding track and trace.

Other events, including the Boat Show and the Battle of Flowers, also had to be called off.