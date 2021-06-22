Travel restrictions tighten across Channel Islands in latest regional reclassification
Jersey and Guernsey are tightening their travel restrictions today (22 June) as the latest regional reclassifications come into force across the Channel Islands.
Jersey will apply the emergency brake to 49 regions across the UK. This means that 103 regions are now classified as red zones before the whole of England moves to red categorisation on Tuesday 29 June.
In Guernsey, London and the North East will move from the Category 3 watchlist to Category 4, and South West Wales will move from the Category 2 watchlist to Category 3.