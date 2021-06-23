Deputy Rob Ward bids to be Jersey's new Children and Education Minister
Deputy Rob Ward has put himself forward to be Jersey's new Children and Education Minister.
The role was left vacant after Deputy Jeremy Maçon resigned earlier this month.
Deputy Ward, who is member of Reform Jersey, has 25 years experience in the teaching profession.
His decision has been backed by the leader of Reform, Senator Sam Mézec, who took to social media to write "I honestly couldn't think of anyone better for this role right now".