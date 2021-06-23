Deputy Rob Ward bids to be Jersey's new Children and Education Minister

Deputy Rob Ward has put himself forward to be Jersey's new Children and Education Minister.

The role was left vacant after Deputy Jeremy Maçon resigned earlier this month.

Deputy Ward, who is member of Reform Jersey, has 25 years experience in the teaching profession.

It is important that the next Minister has a detailed knowledge of education and the issues facing children. Throughout my professional career I have worked to help children develop their skills, abilities and life chances. It is time to bring stability to this ministerial role and ensure that there is genuine advocacy for children and education at the table of the Council of Ministers. Deputy Rob Ward, Reform Jersey

His decision has been backed by the leader of Reform, Senator Sam Mézec, who took to social media to write "I honestly couldn't think of anyone better for this role right now".