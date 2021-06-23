Dozens isolating after outbreak of Covid cases within Victoria College
Dozens of Victoria College students are isolating after an outbreak of Covid cases within the school.
Boys from three different year groups have been identified as direct contacts - with Year 8 particularly impacted. They have all been sent more resources for learning from home.
As of yesterday (22 June), there were 66 active cases of coronavirus in the island and almost 1,000 direct contacts had been told to isolate.
