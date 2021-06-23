England Netball's July training camp in Jersey called off

England women's netball team have had to cancel their July training camp to Jersey over fears of coronavirus restrictions limiting their 'community involvement'.

Current guidelines would mean that the team would have to form a training bubble travelling between the hotel and training complex only.

It was planned that the team would run coaching sessions with netballers in the island but with the latest rise in Covid-19 cases in Jersey and the UK, organisers felt the likelihood of these training session going ahead was low.

The British and Irish Lions had to scale back their plans for community engagement during their recent training camp on the island.

The netball training camp was being used to prepare the team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham.

Gallagher premiership rugby side Leicester Tigers are due to visit the island for a pre-season training camp and game vs Jersey Reds in August.