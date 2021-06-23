Exemption to Guernsey's work permit extended

An exemption to Guernsey's 9/3 work permit is being extended until September 2021.

The Discretionary Resident Permit (also known as the 9/3 work permit) allows people to work in the island for nine months before having to take a three-month break before returning.

The exemption was introduced by the Committee for Home Affairs in November 2020 to support businesses and staff during the pandemic.

The States says the decision to extend the exemption is to support businesses in their efforts to retain staff who are already in the island - meaning those already in work do not have to leave the island for a three-month 'break' in order to maintain their residency.

There is no limit on the number of times an individual can return to the island if they are following this pattern.

The States says this is a "challenging and complex area, heavily influenced by Brexit-related circumstances outside the island’s control". It has also addressed the costs involved with securing visas for new entrants into the UK and Crown Dependencies are "determined by the UK".

We fully recognise the importance of maintaining access to the international workforce, which is precisely why prior to Brexit we engaged with our colleagues throughout the UK and Crown Dependencies to make it clear that our island has different economic needs and that we must retain the ability to accommodate them. Deputy Rob Prow, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Home Affairs

Deputy Rob Prow says for EU nationals already in the island, the EU Settled Status scheme allows them to secure existing rights to remain.

So far more than 4,000 people in Guernsey have registered for Settled Status.

For businesses looking to recruit new staff from the EU, Brexit means there are additional processes and expenses - from an immigration perspective.

This is a UK system that affects the Crown Dependencies and requires any EU national to secure a visa to enter the UK or Crown Dependencies.

Guernsey does not receive any money from this, and we fully acknowledge it is an additional cost to recruitment for some of our key sectors. We have taken decisions wherever possible to make things easier or waive costs and will continue to explore available options to meet our commitment to support the economy. Deputy Rob Prow, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Home Affairs

The Committee for Home Affairs is encouraging any business that would like to keep a valued member of staff, but has concerns that their permit will soon expire, to contact the Population Management Office.