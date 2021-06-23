Guernsey's former chief minister wary of not testing fully vaccinated arrivals
Guernsey's former Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier, is warning that not testing fully vaccinated arrivals into the Bailiwick from 1 July is 'potentially a mistake', with cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant continuing to rise across the British Isles.
From next month, passengers from a new 'blue' zone will not be tested at the border, or be required to self-isolate if they have received both coronavirus jabs.
The 'blue' zone will consist of areas within the Common Travel Area, which includes the United Kingdom, Jersey, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.
Unvaccinated arrivals will be obliged to continue abiding by the current isolation requirements of the 1-4 category system for countries and regions.
How are the categorisations determined?
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges with the Bailiwick of Guernsey
Category 2: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Deputy Gavin St Pier headed up the Civil Contingencies Authority during the first wave of the pandemic and believes the decision-making body should delay its new 'blue' category until more islanders have been double vaccinated.
The CCA expects Covid-19 cases to increase after 1 July, but insists there is capacity to test more islanders and is not expecting a rise in hospital admissions.
Live updates: Number of coronavirus cases in the Channel Islands
Coronavirus: All the information and advice for the Channel Islands in one place