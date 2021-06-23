Guernsey's former chief minister wary of not testing fully vaccinated arrivals

Guernsey's former Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier, is warning that not testing fully vaccinated arrivals into the Bailiwick from 1 July is 'potentially a mistake', with cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant continuing to rise across the British Isles.

From next month, passengers from a new 'blue' zone will not be tested at the border, or be required to self-isolate if they have received both coronavirus jabs.

The 'blue' zone will consist of areas within the Common Travel Area, which includes the United Kingdom, Jersey, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.

A large proportion of our population remains unvaccinated. The reality is all adults will not have had the opportunity to be vaccinated until mid-August. Deputy Gavin St Pier

Unvaccinated arrivals will be obliged to continue abiding by the current isolation requirements of the 1-4 category system for countries and regions.

Given that 90% of new infections in the UK (from where most inbound travellers originate) are with the more transmissible Delta variant, I struggle to understand the logic of exempting the Common Travel Area, whilst continuing to colour code the rest of the world. Deputy Gavin St Pier

How are the categorisations determined?

This is the travel classification system used in Guernsey Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges with the Bailiwick of Guernsey

Category 2: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 3: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 4: Countries and regions with a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

I do understand why the decision has been made as it has, recognising that there are considerably lower risks for those who have been double-vaccinated, and therefore their rights to travel shouldn't be impeded. But we have to recognise that the double-vaccinated can bring the virus back into the community, particularly if they are travelling with unvaccinated children. Deputy Gavin St Pier

Deputy Gavin St Pier headed up the Civil Contingencies Authority during the first wave of the pandemic and believes the decision-making body should delay its new 'blue' category until more islanders have been double vaccinated.

With the hospital recently near capacity for other reasons and much catching-up of other treatments and procedures required, the disruption of seeking to manage even a handful of COVID-related admissions to the normal running of the rest of the hospital cannot be entirely dismissed. Deputy Gavin St Pier

The CCA expects Covid-19 cases to increase after 1 July, but insists there is capacity to test more islanders and is not expecting a rise in hospital admissions.