A Jersey deputy says the government has a "moral duty" to fund balcony repairs at the Les Quennevais Park flats, which were built using public money.

An amendment has been tabled by Deputy Montfort Tadier requesting that Jersey Property Holdings pay for the faulty balconies, which are estimated to cost £1.25 million.

Initially, a loan scheme was proposed, allowing residents to borrow up to £14,000 each in order to complete the repairs.

The repayment plan would last 10 years and would incur a 2% interest rate, which Deputy Tadier said was unaffordable for many applicants.

Les Quennevais Park was built by the government in the early 1960s, but recently defects were discovered with some of the balcony construction, meaning residents were faced with large and unexpected costs to fund the repairs.

Jersey's Housing and Communities Minister, Deputy Russell Labey, previously said the States was "not liable" for the work.

Politicians will debate the matter at its next sitting on Tuesday 29 June.