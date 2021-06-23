New voting system and more parties to make Jersey's next election 'historic'

Jersey's next election, held in exactly a year's time, will be a historic one, according to one of the island's current politicians.

Senator Sam Mézec, who heads up the Reform party, says the new voting system - which sees the role of Senator scrapped - as well as the introduction of more political parties will make it unlike anything islanders have seen before, and will also be a much better process for new candidates.

Parties will be able to offer training to new candidates and to share experiences from current members, and most importantly including new candidates in helping to shape the political agenda with coming up with policies for manifestos in ways that independent candidates simply won't be able to do as they'll essentially be fighting on their own. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey

The government is currently made up of Deputies (parish representatives), Senators (island-wide representatives) and Constables (parish leaders).

However come June 2022, there will instead be 37 district representatives from nine electoral districts and 12 Constables - something Senator Mézec says will make the system fairer.

It means we're going to have more credible and capable governments in place after the election, and no matter where you live in the island your vote now actually counts for something because the election won't just be a glorified personality contest. Senator Sam Mézec, Leader of Reform Jersey