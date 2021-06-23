People in Jersey who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not have to isolate if they are contact traced.

This means those who are asymptomatic direct contacts on-island or at the border, including those sat next to a positive case on a flight, can leave isolation after their first negative result.

People become 'fully vaccinated' two weeks after their second jab.

Fully vaccinated people travelling to Jersey who are identified as a direct contacts will be required to have a test on day 0, day 5 and day 10.

Other changes include fully vaccinated healthcare workers who are direct contacts must isolate until a day 0 negative test result. After that, they must have a daily PCR test if returning to work in frontline health and community care.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to isolate if they are living in a household with someone who has tested positive with coronavirus.

People who are fully vaccinated must isolate immediately if they develop symptoms and should call the helpline to arrange a PCR test and isolate until a negative result.

The changes to isolation requirements comes into force with immediate effect (23 June).

Children

Ministers say considerations around isolation requirements for children and young people under the age of 18 are being reviewed by STAC and are likely to be announced next week.

All arriving passengers from outside the Common Travel Area must present evidence of an MHRA approved vaccination. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Arrivals

From Tuesday 29 June international vaccine passports will come into affect and people who have had both doses, but in different places, will be accepted as 'fully vaccinated'.

All arriving passengers from outside the Common Travel Area must present evidence of an MHRA approved vaccination and will have their paperwork checked on arrival.

MHRA approved vaccinations: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen.

Additionally, the whole of England will be added to Jersey's travel red list on 29 June.

Red classifications last for at least two weeks before being reviewed by the government. A decision is then made to extend or change the classification depending on case numbers in the region.

Passengers from red areas are required to self isolate for a minimum of ten days on arrival into Jersey, unless they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18.

Jersey's traffic light system explained:

Green areas: Arrivals must have a test on arrival, but do not have to isolate. This applies to areas where the rate of infection is below 50 cases per 100,000 people.