Staycation boom for Alderney and Herm

Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

Alderney and Herm have seen a staycation boom during the pandemic, according to local businesses. They say the revival of Victoria Street - and the quality of food and attractions - have brought in more local people than ever before.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

We've forgotten what we've got on our doorstep. So with Covid it's reminded us how lucky we are and how beautiful it is where we are - and particularly with Alderney we hear people saying how friendly it is, they're loving the simplicity of the island, the freedom and they love the food and restaurants. It is really getting high marks. Janette Kay-Mouat, Director, Alderney Shipping

Another draw to Alderney is the Berhou puffin colony and the Les Etacs gannetry.

Les Etacs gannetry in Alderney. Credit: ITV Channel TV

More than a thousand visitors from the Bailiwick have taken boat trips and walking tours in and around Alderney during the pandemic - bringing in £15,000 for the Alderney Wildlife Trust.

It's made links between Alderney and Guernsey so much stronger. Many, many years of bits of friction here and there that haven't helped bond this Bailiwick together. We're a group of islands, isolated geographically and we should be so much closer. Certainly in the natural world our wildlife moves between the islands on a regular basis and staycation has really helped highlight that. Roland Gauvain, Manager, Alderney's Wildlife Trust

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Pre-pandemic there were fears that Victoria Street was dying, with a number of empty shops - but now, many new businesses are opening their doors to customers.

Along with new businesses, existing ones have undergone major refurbishments, such as the La Ville Hotel, formerly known as Chez Andre which says it is 90% full until the end of the year.

Everyone's had a great time during Covid, but will they want to come back when they can travel again and go further afield. So what can we do as an island to make sure we attract visitors from the UK and overseas who haven't been able to come back, be our big visitors next year. In the shoulder months - the spring and autumn - we need to make sure the people of Guernsey come back to see us again. Roger Saunt, Owner, La Ville Hotel

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Herm has also seen an increase in visitor numbers since Bailiwick Bubble was formed.